Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clouds will be around this evening. A stray shower is possible for tri-state counties, while eastern sections can experience less cloud cover. Temperatures will fall gradually into the 50s this evening. Overnight will feature more scattered cloudiness with lows in the mid 40s to near 50° for some. Sunshine can be limited Saturday as a cold front nears; a few showers are likely near marine areas and the lower Suwannee Valley in the afternoon and night. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The front will produce colder conditions Sunday with a clearing trend. Morning lows early next week will drop toward freezing. Readings will steadily rise starting Tuesday afternoon before rain and thunderstorm chances increase net Thursday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist