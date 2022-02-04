Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our latest cold front is gradually moving east through the region this evening. Clouds and occasional showers will stick around tonight through the sunrise hour Saturday. Trends favor at least a partial clearing trend by late morning, with additional sunshine for inland and tri-state areas for the afternoon. Clouds may linger for a while over marine waters and the Suwannee River valley. The cold front will produce colder readings, with lows around 40° tonight and highs only in the 50s. The colder pattern is back with us for a few days, with varying amounts of cloud cover Sunday through Tuesday with a few waves of light rain possible from time to time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist