Watch
First To Know Weather

Actions

Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/04/2022)

2022 slate First To Know weather
Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:49:41-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our latest cold front is gradually moving east through the region this evening. Clouds and occasional showers will stick around tonight through the sunrise hour Saturday. Trends favor at least a partial clearing trend by late morning, with additional sunshine for inland and tri-state areas for the afternoon. Clouds may linger for a while over marine waters and the Suwannee River valley. The cold front will produce colder readings, with lows around 40° tonight and highs only in the 50s. The colder pattern is back with us for a few days, with varying amounts of cloud cover Sunday through Tuesday with a few waves of light rain possible from time to time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.