Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather this weekend will be very similar to what we had last weekend: It will start clear and chilly with lighter winds this evening and in the morning, but the true winter vibe will produce feels-like values in the 40s and 30s this evening with actual temperatures easily dipping into the 40s after sunset. Morning wind chills will be in the 20s around the region with actual lows in the mid to upper 30s. A bit of frost is possible, but winds should keep development patchy. Abundant sunshine is forecast with temps recovering to highs in the low to mid 60s. A few more clouds enter the region late Saturday, causing a cloudier sky Sunday. A weak disturbance can trigger a few stray showers. Sunday morning lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. No active thunderstorms will occur. Next week also follow a recognizable pattern of warmer afternoons, scattered clouds, and increasing humidity. Showers and storms become more probable on Thursday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist