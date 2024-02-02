Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/02/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure and a gap in upper-level moisture combine this evening to provide the region with a clear sky and seasonably cool conditions. A bit of haze and smoke may linger in the central Big Bend coastal counties from an earlier prescribed burn. Aside from that, it'll be clear for most of the night with temps falling into the 50s and bottoming out in the 40s in most areas.

Saturday starts with broad sunshine and light east winds. By midday, a few cloud patches will mix in. In the evening, cloud cover will increase and thicken. We'll avoid rain throughout this time frame as highs get into the lower 70s.

A disturbance moves into the northeast Gulf early Sunday, flinging moisture around to trigger waves of showers and rain. Most areas will encounter a period of steady showers and occasionally heavier rain. A thunderstorm is possible near marine zones but should not become a widespread concern. Highs Sunday will be in the 60s.

Scattered showers will taper off through Monday with the next dose of cooler air coming into the area. A more-obvious clearing trend is foreseen by Tuesday. Next week beyond then will be dry with temps around or just below early February averages.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist