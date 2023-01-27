Friday evening First To Know forecast (01/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We go into the weekend with areas of clear sky this evening will temperatures falling into the 40s and 30s late in the night and early Saturday morning. Frost is likely and a light freeze is possible inland and outside city centers as lows reach the low to mid 30s. Saturday will stay dry and rain-free, but clouds will increase through the daytime hours. Average highs are in the mid 60s and that's where many area highs will hit. Don't expect much sunshine Sunday as moisture streams eventually lead to higher rain coverage, especially for western zones and south Georgia counties. A couple of thunderstorms can form but organized broad-scale severe storms are unlikely. Rain can be heavy with up to 3" of rain in the Flint River region through Monday afternoon. Next week will be warmer and humid with occasional clouds, breaks of sun, and a few spot showers, with higher rain chances around Thursday with the next cold front passing through.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist