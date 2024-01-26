Friday evening First To Know forecast (01/26/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Shorts-wearing weather will come to a close this weekend, but not before the mildness and mugginess cover the region tonight and Saturday.

A few showers near the Alapaha River region will move into southeastern Georgia later. Southerly winds continue to carry deep moisture across the area, leading to persistent clouds and marine fog. The low clouds and fog can reduce visibility in inland areas late tonight and early Saturday. A couple of showers will be in the mix, too.

Evening readings will be in the 60s, with not much change in temps overnight.

Saturday features breaks of sun amid lingering clouds. The morning and early afternoon will be the best times to take in the sights and sounds outdoors. By late afternoon, a line of rain and a few storms will move west to east through most local counties. A few gusty storms are possible and severe-weather expectations are quite minimal. Highs will be near 70° at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland and east.

A cold front follows, knocking temperatures down into the low 50s Sunday morning as rain departs. Breezes will bring in the next cold snap, capping highs in the low to mid 60s.

The cold trend sticks around for most of next week with times of sunshine and passing cloudiness.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist