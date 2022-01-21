Friday evening First To Know forecast (01/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and light rain have been steady in many areas, but not getting heavy or strong. Clouds and cool air will stretch into the night, along with patches of showers. Forecast readings will be steady in the 40s, then 30s become more common in the morning. Showers will dwindle overnight. A couple of leftover shower areas in southeast Georgia can combine with the cold temps to allow a brief period of freezing rain, mainly east of I-75 and north of US 84, with little to no accumulation. A gradual clearing trend is foreseen by Saturday afternoon with temps recovering to near 50°. Sunday will be sunnier and not as cold, but still cool in the 50s during the day. Morning freezes are likely Sunday and Monday. The next rainmaker arrives Tuesday as the colder-than-average pattern continues through next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist