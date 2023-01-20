Friday evening First To Know forecast (01/20/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Upper-level clouds will be a steady presence in the nighttime sky, but there will be no rain chances connected to them. Temperatures will be slightly cool but still a few degrees above average this evening; we're expecting 50s into the late night and 40s by midnight through sunrise. Cloud cover will increase and thicken during this time, so it'll be a little tougher to see the sunrise. Moisture running through the cool air will promote more cloudiness and spark occasional rounds of showers Saturday. It won't rain all day long, but showers can stretch for a while depending on where they develop. Highs will be cool in the lower 60s. Sunday features morning rain and a push of warmth ahead of a storm system that will trigger scattered rain and strong thunderstorms, with opportunities for a couple of severe storms with stronger wind gusts and a tornado or two. A cold front follows later Sunday, knocking temps back closer to seasonable levels. Off-and-on shower and rain coverage will persist into the middle of next week; some strong storms are possible late Tuesday and Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist