Friday evening First To Know forecast (01/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning's cold front helped clear the sky, but the cold air's arrival was delayed a bit. This evening, though, it will be obvious that the chill hasn't gone elsewhere.

Evening temps will fall into the 40s after sunset and steadily drop into the 30s. Breezes from the northwest will create colder feels-like values. Early Saturday morning, area lows will be in the mid 20s to lower 30s, and the wind chill factor will be as low as the upper teens in interior southern Georgia, with 20s common around the state line.

Saturday offers generous amounts of sun, but it'll be tough to overcome the cold air, so forecast highs will be capped in the 40s.

Sunday morning starts in the 20s again, with a hard-freeze likelihood for many inland areas. Highs recover to near 50° with more upper clouds around.

Next week features a pattern shift, supporting steady and sustained warming. Highs will be in the 60s Monday, and 70s for the rest of the week. A few disturbances will come close by, providing periodic shower and thunderstorm chances starting midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist