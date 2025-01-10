Friday evening First To Know forecast (01/10/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds have increased around the region late today, and times of showers and rain will follow. A vigorous low-pressure system will move onshore near Mobile Bay. It will bring with it some stronger onshore winds to the Big Bend region. Wind gusts over 25 mph are possible along the shoreline and offshore waters, resulting in minor coastal flooding and gale-force gusts in marine areas.

Over land, some breezes will be experienced, along with scattered showers. The rain can be steady, but conditions won't become overly stormy. There is no severe weather anticipated, and rainfall amounts through Saturday morning will be manageable enough to avoid flooding concerns.

The mix of rain and cloudiness will hold temperatures in check, but still cool. Nighttime readings will be in the low 50s and 40s, with morning lows in the lower 40s.

The system will move out of the area swiftly by sunrise, but residual sprinkles and clouds will linger through midday. Northwest winds and slow clearing will subdue the daytime warming, so 40s are likely to stretch well into the afternoon, and highs can fall short of 50° in many areas.

A new rush of cold air will produce light-freeze conditions Sunday morning, but the day will start with a clearer sky before more clouds roll in by late afternoon.

A few showers return Monday, and another cold snap will occur afterwards, so next week's lows will be mainly in the 30s with a couple more freezes possible while highs will be primarily in the 50s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist