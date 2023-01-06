Friday evening First To Know forecast (01/06/2023)

A zone of stabilizing high pressure over the region will promote cool mornings this weekend and gobs of sunshine for Saturday. Although it will be chilly and frosty around sunrise, lows in the mid 30s to around 40° are close to early January averages. The sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures in the afternoon to steadily rise, reaching highs in the mid and upper 60s. A few spots can touch 70° briefly. A transition of sorts begins Sunday, with layers of clouds rolling in from the west. Lows will start around 40° again and highs try to approach 70°, but the warming can be stalled by advancing cloudiness. Spotty drizzle is possible late Sunday through early Monday. The next best rain chance will be Tuesday, when scattered showers or an isolated storm can develop, but organized active storms aren't likely to be a big concern. The temperatures trend will remain steady with 40s for lows and highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist