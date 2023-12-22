Friday before Christmas with travel plans in your heads but your forecast comes in poem form instead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 'Twas the Friday before Christmas and all through the South,

rain showers were brewing, but there wasn't even a drought.

The waterproof gear all hung by the door with care

In hopes that Saint Nicholas would soon be there.

The children all dressed with their summer clothes instead

while visions of drier and cooler days danced in their heads.

And mom in her rain boots and I in my sports cap

had just nestled our brains for a long rainy nap.

When out in the yard arose such a clatter

I sprang from the couch to see what was the matter.

Away from the football game I flew like a flash

Turned down the volume and fell over the dog in the mad dash.

The moon lit up the freshly fallen rain

it gave an illusion of Spring outside while I was in pain.

When, what to my wondering eyes, should appear

but a rain-proof sleigh and eight tiny, wet rain-deer.

With a soaking wet driver we could already predict

I knew in a moment, it must be St. Nick!

More rapid than severe winds, his reindeer they came

he whistled and shouted them all by name.

Now Dasher, now dancer, now Prancer and Vixen.

On Comet, on cupid, on Donner and Blitzen.

Into the clouds, to the top of rainfall

Now dash away, dash away, dash away all.

————-

I hope you have a great holiday!

Travel plans look mostly dry across the southeast while driving Friday through Saturday. A few spotty showers are possible along the peninsula on Saturday, but even these will be very light-nothing that will be a huge impact.

Flying to Dallas for a connection? Christmas Eve (Sunday) may bring some delays as storms move through during morning hours.

Rain arrives for us (the Big Bend and South Georgia) late Christmas Eve night which means tricky travel for Santa-nothing he can't handle.

A soggy Christmas Day will be in store with scattered showers hanging around Monday into Tuesday morning.