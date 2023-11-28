Watch Now
FREEZE WARNING: Wednesday morning temperatures drop to low 30s

Wednesday morning freeze expected
Posted at 5:38 AM, Nov 28, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday morning starts off in the 40s, so by no means is that warm.

Colder temperatures only get colder Wednesday morning.

High pressure takes control and skies will become mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon.

Clear skies and little wind mean temperatures can efficiently drop to the low 30s!

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of our counties (minus Franklin County and coastal communities in Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor counties).

Wednesday afternoon we warm to the low 60s before dropping back to or around freezing Thursday morning.

Thursday morning temperatures will drop to the low 30s once again.

Make sure you keep yourself, your family, your neighbors, pets and plants protected during this cold stretch.

Temperatures rebound to the mid 70s this weekend as widespread rain returns Friday through Monday.

