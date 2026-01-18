Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
38  WX Alerts
First To Know Weather

Actions

Freeze Warning and Cold Weather Advisory in effect Monday morning

Freeze Warning Monday morning (1/19/2026)
ABC 27
Freeze Warning Monday morning (1/19/2026)
Freeze Warning Monday morning (1/19/2026)
Cold Weather Advisory Monday morning (1/19/2026)
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Freeze Warning has been issued from 4-9 a.m. Monday for all counties across the Big Bend and south Georgia. Temperatures are expected to get as low as 22-25°.

A Cold Weather Advisory is also in effect for the following counties:

  • Jackson
  • Liberty
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Leon
  • Wakulla
  • Jefferson
  • Madison
  • Taylor
  • Hamilton
  • Suwannee
  • Lafayette

Temperatures and wind chills as low as 20-25° are expected.

Make sure to dress in layers, protect plumbing, and bring any plants indoors or cover them with a blanket as freezing temperatures can damage vegetation.

Stay warm!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood