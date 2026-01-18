Freeze Warning and Cold Weather Advisory in effect Monday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Freeze Warning has been issued from 4-9 a.m. Monday for all counties across the Big Bend and south Georgia. Temperatures are expected to get as low as 22-25°.

A Cold Weather Advisory is also in effect for the following counties:



Jackson

Liberty

Franklin

Gadsden

Leon

Wakulla

Jefferson

Madison

Taylor

Hamilton

Suwannee

Lafayette

Temperatures and wind chills as low as 20-25° are expected.

Make sure to dress in layers, protect plumbing, and bring any plants indoors or cover them with a blanket as freezing temperatures can damage vegetation.

Stay warm!

