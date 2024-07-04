FOURTH OF JULY FORECAST: Storms stay scattered throughout afternoon, most subside by fireworks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HAPPY JULY 4TH!

Traveling today? The earlier the better. Storms start firing up around 1-2 PM Thursday afternoon.

Heat helps trigger that afternoon storm activity with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Heat Advisories are in play again with 'feels like' temperatures back into the low 110s.

Scattered storms will be around, so you may have to duck in and out of cover to avoid storm activity in the afternoon and early evening.

The good news for fireworks plans- after sunset, storms will only be spotty.

You may be the unlucky one that has a storm near, but most will be hot and humid as storms move out.

Have a safe and cool July 4th everyone!