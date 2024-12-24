FORECAST: 'Twas the night before Christmas edition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the South,

no rain was brewing, but there was somewhat of a drought.

The light jackets for morning all hung by the door with care

In hopes that Saint Nicholas would soon be there.

The children all dressed with their summer clothes instead

while visions of cooler days danced in their heads.

And mom in her flip flops and I in my non-wool lined cap

had just nestled our brains for a long A/C-filled nap.

When out in the yard arose such a clatter

I sprang from the couch to see what was the matter.

Away from the football game I flew like a flash

Turned down the volume and fell over the dog in the mad dash.

The moon lit up the freshly fallen leaves

it gave an illusion of a Fall night, even though I was without sleeves!

When, what to my wondering eyes, should appear

but a rain-proof sleigh and eight tiny, reindeer.

With a Hawaiian shirt driver, we could already predict

I knew in a moment, it must be St. Nick!

More rapid than severe winds, his reindeer they came

he whistled and shouted them all by name.

Now Dasher, now dancer, now Prancer and Vixen.

On Comet, on cupid, on Donner and Blitzen.

Into the clouds, where there was very little rainfall

Now dash away, dash away, dash away all.

