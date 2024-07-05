Forecast not changing much as heat and scattered storms stick around for your weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another round of scattered showers and storms will be triggered by afternoon heat and all the extra moisture in our atmosphere!

PHEW! I don't know about you, but it has been hard to get outside when the heat and humidity combine to make our heat indices or 'feels like' temperatures climb to the 110s.

Heat Advisories are once again in effect Friday for all of our neighborhoods.

Heat continues through the weekend with highs climbing near the triple digits for some of us. There will not be much change as far as our chances of storm activity either. Afternoon and evening storms develop and become widespread Saturday ahead of another system trying to make its way through.

Stay cool and hydrated this weekend!