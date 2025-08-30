FOOTBALL SATURDAY forecast for your tailgate and game day plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You may already know I am a huge football fan, and if you are reading this, I am guessing you are, too!

Either way, it is a big weekend in Tallahassee with two home team kickoffs Saturday afternoon.

FSU takes on Alabama at home with a kickoff time set at 3:30 PM.

FAMU takes on Howard at home with a kickoff time set at 4 PM.

So, what does that mean for our game day forecast?

Saturday morning starts out mostly cloudy (as you can see from the 8:40 AM Weatherstem photos from above).

Storms will start to develop through the late-morning hours with a few out in the Bay and some in South Georgia.

By the time midday roles around, storms will be scattered around Tallahassee.

There may be some times of rain and storms during your tailgate and pre-game ritual time Saturday.

I hope you didn't forget your rain jacket.

It will not be a washout, but some rain moves over from time to time.

Some game pauses may happen with storms in the neighborhood through late-evening.

Most storm activity should move out by 8-9 PM, but if you are out and about or at the games Saturday, I would highly recommend some waterproof gear.

