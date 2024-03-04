Foggy starts mean low visibility early Monday morning for South Georgia and the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(WTXL) — Fog brings us into the new week with visibility less than a mile in some spots Monday morning.

Thanks to high humidity and calm wind, fog can linger into the morning hours.

Fog mixes out later Monday morning and leaves mostly cloudy skies overhead.

A few spotty showers are possible Monday evening, but these will be isolated, and most of us will not see rain Monday.

Tuesday is a different story.

Widespread showers move in from the west, southwest to the east, northeast starting Tuesday morning.

Moderate to heavy showers are possible at times through late-afternoon.

Most of us get rain on Tuesday.

Wednesday we start drying out, but there is a chance for a very isolated shower- otherwise, our driest days will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs this week top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.