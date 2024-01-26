Foggy start with storm activity around Friday and Saturday afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Locally dense fog starts us off Friday morning.

Some areas with dense fog will limit visibility to a mile or less.

Fog mixes out, but isolated showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon.

Storms will be spotty/non-organized throughout the day, but more organized showers and storms move into the tri-state area late Friday night. During this time, some moderate to heavy rain will fall across the area.

Those storms move out, and Saturday starts out foggy.

Fog mixes out again Saturday mid-morning.

Most of Saturday morning will be cloudy with some mist possible, but rain holds off until late-afternoon and early evening.

During that time, a line of storms moves through as a cold front finally pushes west to east through our area.

A line of storms push through the area starting around 4-5PM through late-evening after moving out to our east.

Behind the front, drier air finally fills in for early next week. This will be accompanied by cooler temperatures and sunshine, too. Seasonably average highs of low 60s with 30s and 40s as lows return.