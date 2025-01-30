Foggy start with highs soaring into 70s Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense fog can be found across our neighborhoods early Thursday morning.

Fog will be dense at times, so you may have to get out of the door earlier to expect a slower drive time.

After fog clears, we have mostly sunny skies to enjoy above!

Highs sore into the mid to upper 70s again Thursday afternoon.

Another round of showers is in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening.

Storms will move west to east along a broken line associated with a cold front.

This cold front will be weak, but some areas of storms are possible closer to the tri-state area.

Storms move out of our eastern neighborhoods by Friday late-night/very early Saturday morning, and the rest of the weekend sets up to be beautiful.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny through the afternoon.