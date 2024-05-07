Foggy start Tuesday with lower storm chances through midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday morning brings another round of fog to the forecast.

Dense, patchy fog will reduce visibility to a mile or less at times.

We will see more sunshine Tuesday afternoon as storm chances stay low.

Some onshore storms are possible later in the after thanks to the seabreeze, but even then storms will be very isolated.

Drier and warmer weather continue through Thursday afternoon. Highs climb to the low 90s each day.

Storms look to move through Thursday night through Friday afternoon. We will keep a close eye on these storms as they could produce gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain at times. We will monitor the timing of this front and storm activity's arrival.

