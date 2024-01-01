Foggy start to the new year in South Georgia and the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Maybe this is the first article you are reading for the new year, and if it is, we have the forecast you need to know for your New Year Day plans.

We start off fairly foggy.

Fog mixed with firework smoke has settled at surface level. I could smell the leftover firework scents lingering in the fog early Monday morning.

Fog and smoke mix out later Monday morning.

Left overhead? Sunshine and blue sky!

Temperatures for New Year's Day will be in the upper 60s- the warmest day of the next 7!

A few showers return Wednesday late-afternoon/early-evening and continue into the late-night hours.

Drier conditions will be around Thursday and Friday with another rainy day with some thunderstorms returning Saturday.