Foggy start to midweek with spotty shower chances increasing into weekend

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fog has developed around our Big Bend coastlines where visibility will be less than a mile in some cases early Wednesday morning.

Be prepared to slow down in dense fog in these areas.

After fog mixes out, sunshine and cloud cover will mix in overhead to bring us a partly sunny day.

Wednesday's highs will once again climb to the upper 70s.

A spotty shower cannot be ruled out along our coastline communities with the help of some upper level moisture and warmer, humid conditions at the surface. We could see a quick disturbance move through prompting an isolated shower or two along the Big Bend I-10 corridor and south through afternoon hours.

Thursday remains mostly dry with cloud cover mixing in overhead once again. Don't be surprised if you wake up to some foggy conditions again on Thursday morning though.

Friday's highs will be in the low 80s. Spotty showers will be around to begin our weekend, too.

Scattered showers and storms are back Sunday and Monday. This is when more of us will see rain and hear a few claps of thunder.