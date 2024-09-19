Foggy start Thursday means there are clear skies above

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy, dense fog develops across our neighborhoods that received rain late Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday morning fog means there are clear skies, low wind, and leftover moisture at the surface.

Thanks to Wednesday's rain, that's the source of our leftover moisture. As fog mixes out later Thursday morning, we can expect clear skies to show off above.

Mostly sunny skies are the sign of drier air moving in.

While most of us stay dry Thursday, we cannot rule out a very spotty shower on the southwest side of the Big Bend.

Highs Thursday top out in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

Drier air, mild temperatures, and sunshine will be the trend for our end-of-week and weekend forecast.

Next week we are keeping an eye on the tropics for a potential tropical source of moisture moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a medium chance of formation of the next seven days (40% as of 2 AM update), but we are still going to keep an eye on this for you.

This gives us plenty of time to prepare, but nothing is finalized. A lot has to happen over the next 7-day forecast for any formation to occur.

You will be the First To Know as we head into midweek next week.