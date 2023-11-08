FOGGY START: Keeping the low beams on Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fog will be part of the conversation around the work coffee maker Wednesday morning.

Patchy fog fills in across the Big Bend and South Georgia over the next several mornings.

Limited visibility will be possible. You may have to head out a few minutes early to make it to work on time with slowdowns expected.

Fog mixes out during mid-morning hours.

Highs climb to the low to mid 80s through the end of the work week.

Changes from day-to-day come as humidity starts sneaking back into our forecast.

Mostly sunny skies are around Wednesday.

With highs in the low 80s Thursday and Friday, it will feel slightly warmer and sticky with humidity level increasing.

A good sign of the humidity increase will be the morning fog and afternoon cloud cover.

Warmer nights are also expected with clouds around. We wake up to the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

A cold front will slide through this weekend.

Ahead of the front, a few spotty showers are expected. Saturday is the most 'widespread' day BUT chances are only 20%.

This means any Saturday outdoor plans may have a drop or two of rain, but we are not expecting any plan washout weather.