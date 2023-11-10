Foggy start, cloudy skies for Veterans Day events Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense, patchy fog will impact your early morning drive Friday.

Clouds fill in during the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

No rain can be squeezed out Friday.

It will be Saturday and Sunday a few spotty showers will be around.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

If you are attending the FSU or FAMU home games, you may want to bring a light rain jacket just in case.

Most of us will be so focused on the game we will not notice if the light rain starts to fall.

The good news is most of us are not expected to get rain since only spotty showers are in store, so we do not expect a washout for any Saturday plans.

Sunday spotty showers will be around, too. Again we do not expect a washout, but temperatures will be the noticeable difference.

Highs Sunday drop to the 70s!

Cooler weather brings us into next week with very isolated to spotty showers around.