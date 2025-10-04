Florida State vs. Miami Gamecast: Breezy with stray showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s, a mix of cloud cover and the breeze will help keep it feeling cooler throughout the game.

Passing showers are possible as a few move in from the east, but if any do pass over, the highest chance would be around kick off time. As the night goes on, rain chances decrease.

However, it is very breezy with sustained winds ranging from 7-12 mph and gusting up to 20 mph.

Through the night, conditions will remain the same with the clouds and breeze sticking around and temperatures eventually falling to the low to mid 70s.

Overall, the game will feature mostly cloudy and breezy conditions with a few quick moving showers possible.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.