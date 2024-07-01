Flood Watches in effect with stronger to isolated severe storm activity possible Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday brings us into a new month, but we have a lot of the same weather to deal with during afternoon hours.

Heavy rain and gusty wind are both possible during Monday afternoon and early evening.

Heavy rain potential prompts Flood Watches that remain in effect until late Monday evening.

Wind gusts up to 50-60 MPH are possible out of some of these storms during afternoon hours.

Storms will not move through in a line, but pockets of storms will be found on radar, building throughout the day.

Storms start developing around noon and last as late as 10-11 PM tonight.

Scattered storms will likely be around during these late afternoon and early evening hours.

The become more isolated toward the I-10 and I-75 corridor during later evening hours.

If you come across any flooded areas, make sure you do not walk or drive through these areas. Roads may be washed away under flood waters.

