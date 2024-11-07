Flood Watches in effect through Thursday evening for parts of our neighborhoods

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain keeps us on our toes Thursday.

We started the day with ongoing Flash Flood Warnings.

We have Flood Watches in effect for neighborhoods in eastern Big Bend and South Georgia neighborhoods through Thursday evening.

We are under an area of deep, tropical moisture.

While Hurricane Rafael takes a very turn taking the system even farther south of us, the amount of moisture still being pushed into our neighborhoods allows heavy, steady rain at times.

A high pressure system out in the Atlantic is keeping Rafael's path well to our south, but it also helps bring that moisture into our area.

A station front to our northwest helps trap that moisture in our area.

We could see rain move over one area over a long period of time (which is what happened Thursday morning), and this 'training effect' could cause rain accumulation totals to add up quickly.

Avoid any flooded roadways and take an alternate route!

Have a great Thursday!