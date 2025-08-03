Flood Watches in effect through Sunday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just like Saturday, we do not expect a complete washout Sunday.

Showers and storms will be more widespread, but storms will come and go throughout the afternoon and evening.

The trouble comes into play when storms develop and move slowly over some areas.

There is a lot of moisture in our atmosphere for storms to pull from, so slow-moving showers could dump a lot of rain over a smaller area.

This could lead to localized flooding at times Sunday afternoon and evening.

If you come across flooded areas, please take an alternate route.

