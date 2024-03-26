FLOOD WATCH: Strong storm and heavy rain potential in you neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — What: Potential for strong storms

Where: Tri-state Tuesday afternoon; widespread Tuesday night- Wednesday night

Impact: heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty wind, isolated tornado

A cold front moves west to east through Southeast U.S. Tuesday into Thursday.

Our tri-state neighborhoods will first be impacted Tuesday afternoon and evening, with more of us impacted Wednesday early morning through Wednesday night.

A system ahead of the cold front will mean some gusty wind and pockets of storms for the tri-state area later Tuesday afternoon and evening. These storms look to arrive right after lunch and linger through our drive home.

Those storms start to dissipate heading east later Tuesday night, but we will not be done with the active weather just yet.

Storms along the main cold front line develop and head west to east across South Georgia and the Big Bend late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

During this time, gust wind, heavy rain, and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Some storms may be stronger to severe. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed us under a 1/5 'marginal' risk or isolated risk of severe weather.

Storms will then stall as the cold front stalls across south-central and central Big Bend neighborhoods.

This will allow heavy rain to fall over a long amount of time. Some areas could see up to 2-4" of rain during this system.

A Flood Watch has been issued for many parts of our area from Tuesday night until Thursday early morning. Localized flooding would include areas that are low-lying or prone to flooding.