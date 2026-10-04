Flood Watch issued as rounds of rain move in

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Rain got an early start Sunday morning and it has no intentions on stopping through the rest of the day.

Tropical moisture is continuing to funnel in from the Gulf allowing for plenty of moisture to be in place. Once that is mixed with even more moisture from in approaching front, showers have ample amount of energy to last through the rest of the weekend.

We have already seen 1-3" across our area Saturday, so the rainfall Sunday is only adding to that total. An additional 3-6" is possible through Sunday and Monday. Due to that, a Flood Watch is in effect through Monday morning.

The approaching front is crawling and will take a while to fully move through our area. So, we will stick with the rainfall through Monday and parts of Tuesday until most of our area gets on the dry side of the front come midweek.

Any outdoor activities should be brought indoors!

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