Flood Watch in effect Saturday with heavy rain possible in Southeast Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Flood Watches are in effect for Southeast Georgia until 11 PM Saturday night.

Some of our neighborhoods along the Florida Georgia line from Thomas County east could receive up to 3" of rain.

If you come across a flooded area, please find an alternate route.

Places more prone to flooding like low-lying areas and areas with clogged storm drains would be where pooling of water is most likely under heavy showers and storms.

