Flirting with the 60s waking up these next few mornings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Labor Day brings us a much cooler morning as we start in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s!

These early morning starts with drier air make it bearable to walk the dogs the extra few laps. I know my dogs appreciate it!

The afternoon still brings highs close to average (low 90s), but at least it will FEEL LIKE the low 90s with the drier air around.

We have been feeling MUCH hotter than our actual highs, but thanks to dry air, feels-like temperatures (heat indices) will not be much of a factor through midweek.

A few isolated showers do make it back into the forecast this weekend.

Highs jump to the mid to upper 90s then, but we are enjoying a few dry days of cooler starts until then!