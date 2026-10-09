Flash Flood Warnings in effect across the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Multiple Flash Flood Warnings are in effect across the Big Bend Friday.

One is for Franklin, Wakulla, and parts of Liberty county as bands of rainfall continue to move in from the Gulf. This warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday night.

The second warning is for Leon, Gadsden, and parts of Liberty county that is in effect until 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

This is as 3-5" of rain has already fallen with more expected throughout the rest of Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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