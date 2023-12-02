Flash flood warning issued for sections of Leon, Gadsden and Liberty counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a flash flood warning for sections of Leon, Gadsden and Liberty counties Saturday morning.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 1 p.m. and covers southwestern Leon County, south-central Gadsden County and north-central Liberty County.

Of particular focus is the Lake Talquin area west to Telogia Creek, where rainfall totals range from one to three inches since 6 a.m.

Mid-morning areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms are producing steady downpours across the area.

A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring.

That means flooding could occur in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.

If you see a flooded road, you should not drive over it. Instead, turn around and find another way around.

