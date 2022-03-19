Flash flood warning in Gadsden, parts of Leon, Liberty counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A flash flood warning is in effect for most of Gadsden County, plus southwestern Leon and northeastern Liberty counties Friday night.

The warning is in effect until 12:15 Saturday morning.

A corridor of heavy rain has affected counties along Highway 20 from Calhoun to just south of Lake Talquin. Estimated rainfall amounts since 3pm Friday have reached and exceeded 4" in these zones.

abc 27 first to know weather 3-hour rainfall estimates for Gadsden County (6:15-9:15pm 03/18/2022)



An additional two inches is possible during the duration of the flash flood warning.

Nighttime flooding is particularly hazardous and difficult to detect while traveling. Travel within the warning zone should be delayed until conditions improve.