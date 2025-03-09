Watch Now
Flash Flood Warning adjusted; several Big Bend counties added

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Flash Flood Warning has been expanded to include several Big Bend counties along and south of the Interstate 10 corridor until 9:15 p.m.

Flood Warning has been expanded to include far northern Taylor, central and southern Madison, and central Jefferson counties, on top of the previous warning zone in central and southern Leon, northernmost Wakulla, southernmost Gadsden, and central Liberty counties.

Rainfall amounts have exceeded two to four inches at several points within the warning zone, with isolated amounts of five inches estimated near western Lake Talquin to Hosford. An additional two inches or more are possible through the duration of the flash flood warning.

Quick-developing flooding can overwhelm roadways and areas of poor drainage, and can make driving hazardous. Travel is generally not recommended.

Find places of higher ground immediately if flooding is occurring in your neighborhood.

