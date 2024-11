TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Flash Flood *Emergency* is in place for Valdosta and central Lowndes County until 3:30 Thursday morning.

A corridor of consistently heavy rain continues to move over Valdosta, where rainfall amounts of 5" to 8" have already occurred since 6:00 Wednesday evening.

An additional 2-4" can accumulate.

Reports of flooding near Remerton and in some east Valdosta neighborhoods have already been received by the National Weather Service.