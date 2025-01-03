First To Know weekend forecast: Cold sunshine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The latest round of high pressure is on the way tonight, keeping us locked into a cold early winter pattern that isn't all that unusual in and of itself.

Moisture is lacking, so there's no opportunity for rain, and hardly any clouds. So we'll go with a clear sky this evening with temperatures that will fall into the 50s and 40s before midnight. Early morning readings will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. Like recent mornings, there can be patchy frost forming around sunrise.

There will be sunshine galore Saturday when the high-pressure system comes close to and over the region. The cold air with it will cap highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

The high-pressure zone will be swiftly on the move Saturday night and Sunday morning. Eastern locations will see the 30s once more, but extra clouds in western areas will prevent lows from getting to that level. Reduced sunshine is anticipated Sunday daytime with south winds and highs in the mid 60s. A couple of showers are possible by nightfall.

The bulk of local rain and isolated storms will come from the next cold front, entering Monday morning. A strong storm is possible in interior southwestern Georgia but overall local severe-weather risks will be limited and minimal. That Monday front will pull in an Arctic air mass that will create a string of mornings below freezing in the midweek time frame.

