First To Know Weather - Your Election Day Forecast (11-3-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Happy election day!

We are starting off a little warmer than yesterday in the low 70s and upper 60s. The humidity is peaking these next couple of days, so expect very muggy and uncomfortable conditions. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to low 80s once again. Like yesterday we will start off with cloudy skies, but some sun can poke through.

Scattered showers and some thunder will be coming off the gulf through the afternoon and evening. These will be scattered and not widespread, so bring and umbrella just in case. Most of the heavier downpours will be closer to the coastline, and they will break up as they head northwest. The rain should start around 12 P.M. with the heaviest rain starting around 5 P.M.

The earlier the better to get to the polls, but don't let the scattered rain stop you from having your voice heard.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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