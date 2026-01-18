First To Know Weather - Wintry Morning; Sunny Afternoon

TALLAHASSEE FL. — A rainy morning could become more impactful as snow and slush has the potential to fall.

As of now the freezing line is holding strong around Alabama and the Florida panhandle. It is still possible that mixed precipitation/snow could fall for a brief period of time in the morning hours (anywhere from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.), but the chances are getting lower.

If any snow does fall, it will likely be for south Georgia. Wet snow in these areas could have impacts to roadways before it melts, or washes away. The only accumulation would be on grassy areas and could add up to 1"-2" or isolated spots of 3" the further north you live from the Florida border. Around the Florida border accumulation will be 1" or less, but should clear away very quickly.

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning are in place until 12 p.m. Jackson, Seminole, Decatur, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Tift, Cook, and Berrien counties as these counties have the highest chance of seeing any winter weather.

Any precipitation is expected to end fairly quickly by noon - 1 p.m. and will be followed by sunny skies in the early evening with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A lot of things have to align perfectly for winter weather with this system. We will continue to update you both on air and online.

