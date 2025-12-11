First To Know Weather - We Are On A Temperature Rollercoaster

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — With dry front after dry front over the last few days, temperatures do not want to stay in place. Even with this flux, the temperatures have stayed somewhat close from one day to the next. However, with a stronger front on the way, we could see a massive warm up followed by a dramatic drop.

With yesterday's front, we are at the bottom of a small drop today. While we are warmer this morning in the upper 40s and low 50s, the afternoon will be chilly, with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. That will carry over into tonight, when we will have another freeze and frost.

Tomorrow will begin a new climb up the temperature hill. We will reach the 70s by this weekend, and conditions will be favorable for outdoor activities. The cold front will sweep through on Sunday, giving us a massive drop in temperature by Monday, all the way to the mid 50s for highs.

