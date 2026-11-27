TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the frosty mid 30s to low 40s this morning. Grab a coat as you head out the door, but you can trade it in for a jacket later. Highs will be similar to yesterday in the upper 50s and low 60s. The real difference will be lack of strong winds and more sunshine. This combined will make us feel warmer than yesterday despite the temperatures staying the same.

Clouds will build in the later parts of the afternoon. They should be thin enough for the sun to slice through them, but still the skies will be cluttered. You still may need a jacket if you are heading out this afternoon, and evening.

While tomorrow morning will still be cold in the 30s, we warm up through the afternoon. The moisture will help warm the temperatures up despite the extra cloud cover. Sunday will see rain in the later parts of the day. This will mostly be through the evening and overnight into Monday morning, so plans shouldn't have to be postponed!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.