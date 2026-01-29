First To Know Weather - Warmer Afternoons Before Another Temp Drop

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The pattern continues this morning with freezing temperatures. Grab those coats, gloves, scarves, and hats because we are in the mid 20s to the low 30s once again. Skies will start off sunny today, but more clouds will build heading into the afternoon.

Highs this afternoon should climb close to, if not reach, the low 60s today. The same could be said for tomorrow, but that still wont be exactly average which is around 64°. Today and tomorrow will be the warmest afternoons before the cold breaks again by the middle of next week.

Showers will return Friday due to a new cold front. Temperatures will be more than warm enough to keep them rain, instead of something wintry. The arctic air behind the front will be some of the coldest we have seen so far this winter. Lows could drop into the teens Saturday night into Sunday morning, and the wind chill could be in the single digits.

