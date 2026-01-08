First To Know Weather - Very Dense Fog Rolls In

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. — We are in a Dense Fog Advisory for every county in the Big Bend and South Georgia until 10 A.M.

This fog is so dense in some spots it is hard to see even a few feet in front you. Please take it slow on the roadways, and remember to not use your high beams. Using high beams can bounce around the clouds and make it harder to see other cars, and make it harder for other cars to see you. Temperatures are in the low 60s and upper 50s this morning. The more we cool off this morning the denser the fog becomes. When moisture heavy air cools down enough the air condenses into fog. This is also the same principle that creates clouds in the sky, which fog is, just at the surface instead of the atmosphere.

Yesterday we reached 80° which did break the previous record of 77° set in 2008. Today we will be cooler because of the increased cloud coverage. We will still be able to reach the mid 70s, which is at least 10° warmer than our average high for this time of year. A bigger cool down is on the way over the weekend. A strong front will push through Saturday into Sunday. While this will not be strong in terms of rain and storms, it will be strong in terms of temperature change. We will be back to freezing for many mornings to start next, with highs below average.

