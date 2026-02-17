First To Know Weather - Totally Terrific Tuesday (2-17-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Today will be just as good as yesterday, if not even better.

Temperatures to start will be a tad chilly, but close to average. You will want to grab those jackets as you head out the door, but you wont need them in the afternoon. Highs continue to climb above average to the mid 70s today. Skies will remain mostly sunny for much of the day, but more clouds do roll in through the afternoon.

This warm pattern will continue as we warm close to record heat by Friday and Saturday. In fact our forecasted high for Friday would match the record set in 1991 of 82°. The southerly wind flow bringing moisture, and heat, is the cause of this warming trend. This will lead to foggy mornings starting tonight and lasting until Saturday. Spotty showers are also possible Friday through Sunday.

We will enter a below average cooling trend after Sunday, which could bring lows in the 30s and 40s, with highs returning to the low 60s.

