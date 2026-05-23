First To Know Weather - Tomorrow, A Day Like Today

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — Showers and storms will continue through this evening, likely letting up around 9 P.M. Temperatures will start to cool into the upper to mid 70s, and settle into the low 70s by the time we start our day tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning will be warm and muggy like it has been, with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon showers can start to pick up with storms once again starting around 2 P.M. Highs will be in the low 90s.

This pattern will continue through next week, with highs being closer to average, but the humidity getting even higher. While we will be in the upper 80s it will feel more like the mid 90s. The only relief to the heat will be the scattered showers and storms we could get every day.

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