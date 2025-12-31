First To Know Weather - The Warm Up Comes Soon

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This morning is colder than yesterday, that includes lower wind chills despite calmer winds. Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door.

Lows this morning will be in the low 30s and upper 20s, some may even dip into the mid 20s. The wind chill will make some areas feel like the low 20s. As a result we are in a Cold Weather Advisory until 10am, for our Florida counties. We do warm up for this afternoon, and continue that warm up through the week into the weekend. While only a few of us reached the low 50s yesterday, today we should sneak into the mid to upper 50s.

We are keeping our eyes on this weekend. There is a possible rain event which could turn Saturday afternoon into a washout. Do not cancel those outdoor plans yet, because a lot can still change. The rain should be scattered, with some areas getting a lot more than others. Stick with us for updates as they come.

